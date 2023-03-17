Campy Horror from Thailand - 'Night of the Killer Bears' Official Trailer

"This reunion is about to get deadly." 4Digital Media has revealed an official US trailer for a camp B-movie horror film titled Night of the Killer Bears, with the hilarious tagline "Ted meets Terrifier". This is for all the horror fans! A hilarious way to try and sell this. The Thai film originally opened over there last year under the name The World of Killing People, which is a bit too dark & violent for US audiences. It's a story of a group of five friends who go camping after not seeing each other for a long time. But an unthinkable event happens. When a friend disappears and his body is found, their camping trip starts to fall apart. But the killer is still lurking nearby… Starring Sananthachat Thanapatpisal (as Aim), Patchata Jan-Ngern (as Win), Khemanit Jamikorn (as Som), and Chanagun Apornsutinan (as Tony). This looks like it'd make a great double feature with the other campy Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey slasher, though this just looks like a deranged guy in a bear suit, nothing mythical in here. Still looks like a brutal slasher - enjoy.

Here's the US trailer (+ poster) for Kanpong Banjongpinit's Night of the Killer Bears, from YouTube:

After not seeing each other for a long time, 5 teenage friends living in the city of Bangkok go on a vacation together, staying at a quiet resort isolated from the city. Things take a dark turn, when it’s revealed each of them have hidden secrets and unbeknownst to the group, there is someone observing them. When one of them ends up brutally murdered, paranoia and distrust surrounds the group, motivating each remaining member to accuse each other of being the murderer or considering the possibility that the real murderer is the unseen presence observing them, and that they all are in danger. Night of the Killer Bears, originally known as The World of Killing People, is directed by Thai filmmaker Kanpong Banjongpinit, making his feature directorial debut with this. The screenplay is written by Kanpong Banjongpinit, Lee Thongkham, Sorawi Alapach. Produced by Lee Thongkham. This already opened in Thailand last fall. 4Digital Media will debut Night of the Killer Bears direct-to-VOD / DVD starting April 18th, 2023 this spring. Who's down?