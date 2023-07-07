Canadian Criminal Mastermind Doc Film 'The Jewel Thief' Hulu Trailer

"If you could rob the banks, why not?" A good question. Hulu has revealed an official trailer for a true crime documentary film titled The Jewel Thief, arriving for streaming starting July 13th this month. Yet another crime thriller to keep crime fanatics hooked, but this one is about an art heist master. The Jewel Thief is the unbelievable first-hand account of Gerald Blanchard, one of the most creative, calculating, accomplished criminal masterminds in modern history. The Canadian thief is perhaps most well known for stealing the iconic Star of Empress Sisi from Austria in 1998. It took two weeks before the swap was discovered. He was eventually caught and arrested in 2007, after going on to quietly and discreetly rob many banks in Canada. While "Blanchard and the detectives match wits, they begin to develop a mutual sense of respect through a shared obsession for their chosen professions." You can read more on his story in this 2010 Wired article. Wild that he casually states in this trailer "I could've stopped, but you always need that thrill." Well, damn.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Landon Van Soest's doc The Jewel Thief, from Hulu's YouTube:

The Jewel Thief is the unbelievable first-hand account of Gerald Blanchard, one of the most creative, calculating and accomplished criminal masterminds in modern history. With savant-like skill and a peculiar pride, Blanchard’s decades-long crime spree ranged from shoplifting to bank robbery to the theft of a royal crown jewel. Told through the first-hand account of Gerald Blanchard himself and the unlikely Winnipeg detectives who tracked him across the globe, the doc film presents an offbeat, rollicking journey through a series of increasingly elaborate heists as Blanchard seeks fame and notoriety through a life of crime. The Jewel Thief is directed by American doc producer / filmmaker Landon Van Soest, director of the doc films Walking the Line, Good Fortune, and For Ahkeem previously, plus the TV series "The Legacy Project". It's produced by Ben Braun, Dan Braun, Josh Braun, and Landon Van Soest. Hulu will debut The Jewel Thief streaming on Hulu / Disney+ starting on July 13th, 2023 this summer. Want to learn more?