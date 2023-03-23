Canadian Indie Film About Autism - Trailer for 'When Time Got Louder'

"This is for you to be able to do it by yourself." LevelFilm has revealed an official trailer for When Time Got Louder, a Canadian indie film that marks the feature directorial debut of LGBTQ filmmaker Connie Cocchia. This premiered at the Frameline Film Festival last year, and is screening at the Canadian Film Fest this month before it opens in select cinemas in Canada. Alas, we still don't have a US date set yet. Departing for college, Abbie leaves her parents and brother who has autism and is non-verbal. As she explores her independence and sexuality, she's torn between her new life and her love for her brother. The indie film stars Willow Shields as Abbie, Lochlyn Munro, Elizabeth Mitchell, and Jonathan Michael Simao as her brother Kayden. This reminds me of Sia's film Music, which got in trouble for reasons related to being inauthentic, hopefully this one is better (seems to be the director's own story). Looks like it's worth a watch.

Here's the first Canadian trailer (+ poster) for Connie Cocchia's When Time Got Louder, from YouTube:

The film stars Willow Shields as Abbie, a young woman who experiences independence for the first time when she goes off to college and begins a new romance with Karly (Ava Capri), while still being torn by the need to help her parents, Mark (Lochlyn Munro) and Tish (Elizabeth Mitchell), care for her autistic brother Kayden (Jonathan Michael Simao). When Time Got Louder is both written & directed by Canadian filmmaker Connie Cocchia, making her feature directorial debut after graduating from USC. Produced by Jason Bourque, Connie Cocchia, and Ken Frith. This initially premiered at the 2022 Frameline Film Festival last year. LevelFilm will release Cocchia's When Time Got Louder in select Canadian cinemas starting on March 31st, 2023 this month. No US release date is set yet - stay tuned. Anyone interested in watching?