Cannes 2023: 'How to Have Sex' Party Film Doesn't Discuss Anything

What can we learn and how do we become better if we refuse to have any conversations? One of the biggest disappointments for me at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival is this party film called How to Have Sex. Aside from the fact that this is not what the film is about (more accurately it should be called How to Not Have a Good Time Partying With Your Friends), it's a film that wants to have a conversation that it never does end up having. It seems that they had so much more fun making this than they did trying to create a compelling discussion within this film, and of course this means audiences will have "fun" with it as well. But that's not what the filmmaker is hoping for, there's a much more painful, sad story being told here. And in that regard, she fails at making an engaging, intellectually relevant film. It's frustrating in its blatant stubbornness, and never provides anything worthwhile to consider for viewers of any age, only that friends are bad influences.

Written and directed by British filmmaker Molly Manning Walker, How to Have Sex marks her feature directorial debut after numerous other shorts. The film is supposed to be one of these hip, modern "let's talk about things that cinema has never talked about before" stories of a young woman experiencing the dangers of the patriarchal society we live in. But nah, that ain't it. Mia McKenna-Bruce stars as Tara, a teen who arrives from the UK with her two friends to some island in Greece for nothing more than a party trip. They barely spend any time at the beach. Most of the 98 minute film is spent in their hotel room or at parties or roaming around the streets of this trashy town. It's a really bad Greece tourism promo, and worse, a really bad party movie. None of these parties seem fun, either on screen or to be at if you were there. A bunch of extremely drunk young people yelling, posturing, grinding, then throwing up, doing things they shouldn't, never learning any lessons, with more bad choices, more drinking & smoking… I kept waiting for this film to turn into anything other than a party – it never does. It ends with them arriving at the airport to fly home…

At the intro to the world premiere in Cannes, Molly Manning Walker stated that she hoped this film might encourage a global conversation, to provoke discussions that young people should be having about sex and safety. However, it's a film that desperately wants to "have a conversation" that refuses to ever actually have any conversations. At all. Throughout the entire film, Tara runs into troubles and starts to feel weird but can never find the courage to say what she is feeling or be honest. She never actually has any conversations with anyone, at all. How is someone who watches this supposed to end up having a conversation if no one in the film does? Shouldn't this kind of film lead by example? Can't the script spend most its time partying, then finally progress into allowing the conversation to happen, even if it's challenging to do and uncomfortable for everyone? Sure, she might upset her friends, or get into more problems, but showing us that would be a more intelligent way of reminding us that conversations are hard to have. Rather than just showing how she never can actually have a conversation about what happened or about the insane pressures of sex and men and society. It's a wannabe Spring Breakers but without James Franco's Alien and voice of any intelligence.

Describing How to Have Sex as an "experience" film, not one that is supposed to be having the conversation within it, is a disservice. The only "experiences" in the film are people getting drunk and partying in Greece. Maybe this is why so many raved about it already at Cannes and can't accept that it's failing to be anything more provocative or progressive. The main character's bad time on this trip is yet another case of "be careful with losing your virginity because you don't want it to be a bad experience, but it probably will be anyway…" And you know, they've been teaching this exact concern to everyone for decades already. It has already been a part of the discussion in society for a long time. This film does not add anything to that conversation, and does not have a healthier example of how to handle that better. It reiterates the same mistakes. It's another of these films that has good intentions but fails to be a good film that actually has anything to say. A film is more than its intent. Am I misreading it? I don't think so. The film refuses to do anything other than party it up. Mia McKenna-Bruce is great, she is certainly talented, but that's the most I can praise How to Have Sex.

Alex's Cannes 2023 Rating: 4 out of 10

Follow Alex on Twitter - @firstshowing / Or Letterboxd - @firstshowing