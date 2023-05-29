Cannes 2023: The Magical Brilliance of Alice Rohrwacher's 'La Chimera'

The tombaroli are my Palme d'Or picks from 2023! One of the best films that premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival is the sensational La Chimera, the latest creation from acclaimed Italian filmmaker Alice Rohrwacher (best known for her previous films The Wonders and Happy as Lazzaro). It's been five years since her last feature film, and it's worth the wait, because it's clear she puts in so much time and effort into meticulously crafting and honing these films that each one needs time to develop into something special. La Chimera is another magical realism adventure, similar to Happy as Lazzaro with plenty of fantasy elements and a vintage Italian feel, but with an entirely different story about a band of tomb raiding archeologists. It's unlike anything I've ever seen, an astoundingly original creation that can't really be compared to much else before. I've already noticed some hasty comparisons to Indiana Jones (also shown in Cannes) but these two movies are so unique. I'm actually still buzzing from the initial high of experiencing La Chimera in Cannes.

Directed by Alice Rohrwacher, from a screenplay by Rohrwacher, Carmela Covino & Marco Pettenello, La Chimera plays like a vintage shot-on-film crusade that slowly introduces us to a world most are unfamiliar with. British actor Josh O'Connor stars in another outstanding role as Arthur, who we don't know much about when the film opens. Similar to other iconic all-timers like The Matrix, this one begins with a narrow focus on a character and slowly expands to reveal a much bigger narrative and universe, taking us through a captivating story of life-changing discoveries. By the end, it's amazing to see how far it progressed since those opening scenes. We eventually learn that Arthur is a beloved magical archeologist who has some sort of special connection to the "other side", using this sensitivity to scout for and find old tombs and graves and hidden places around the Italian countryside. He works with a band of merry men & women, a group of bumbling Italian friends that work together to dodge the authorities and dig up old items from the Etruscan times, love him dearly and respect him. He falls back in with them and off we go on yet another adventure…

It's so delightfully well-made, that it's easy to get completely sucked into and lost in La Chimera, and that's part of the joy of watching it (especially on the silver screen). It was shot on film by the immensely talented cinematographer Hélène Louvart, offering an old school look & feel that sets it apart from so many other modern films made nowadays. Not in story, but mainly in Italian vibes, it reminds me of Luca Guadagnino's Call Me By Your Name - and I believe it might achieve a similar all-timer status once it opens. There were multiple moments where I wanted to break out into applause and cheer because each scene is so perfect, making the film feel even more magical than it already is thanks to its plot to begin with. Rohrwacher's La Chimera is both an examination of our fleeting time as humans alive on this planet now, and how souls and memory and people from the past live on – through the "things" they leave at their graves. These items are what this group hunts, selling them to a mysterious person known as "Spartaco", their fence for the precious historical goods they pull up from around Italy. Their goal is to make money, but it doesn't make them rich.

One of my favorite scenes is a musical interlude, where two vibrant musicians sing a homemade song about the "tombaroli" - which is the name of this group of whimsical archeology thieves. It's one of a few brilliant musical scenes in the film, similar in many ways to the beloved musical moments in the Cannes classic Holy Motors. This all plays into the surreal, fairytale-esque vibe of watching La Chimera, how it almost feels like a dream, like something you must experience for yourself to truly grasp and understand. Rohrwacher's skills as a filmmaker go beyond storytelling, and into the mystical realms of art. Every little detail matters, from all the performances to the backgrounds, to the settings of each scene, to the editing choices and discoveries along the way. What does the audience get to see, and why, and how does this connect into the narrative, but also how does this choice connect to the characters and what they're going through as well? There is one breathtaking scene in the middle when they open up an untouched tomb near a power plant that I will never forget. I geeked out about this exact scene with my friends at the fest, all of us raving about how special it is.

There is plenty to admire and get immersed in with La Chimera, and I'd love to discuss all of it with Alice Rohrwacher herself. Beyond all the lovable characters, there's a richness in every last frame. It's easily one of the best films of the year for me. I cannot wait to revisit it, and dive in again and explore more of what is going on and the complex, cyclical narrative focused on Arthur. I was vibrating from how amazing it was to experience for the first time walking out of my Cannes screening late in the festival. The film is packed with intellectual conversations and themes that go beyond simply archeology and preserving things from ancient history. It's about how everything turns to dust, how short our time on this planet is, about souls and their longevity, about workers and the people at the bottom of society living meager yet still meaningful lives. It's about greed, and how greed ruins the good nature of humanity. It's about what is owed, who owns what, and what can be considered for everyone, and why. There is so much depth to this exquisite cinematic journey.

Alex's Cannes 2023 Rating: 9.9 out of 10

