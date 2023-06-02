Cannes 2023 Trailer Roundup - Get a Look at Some of This Fest's Films

"Can you find the wolves in this picture?" With the 2023 Cannes Film Festival officially wrapped up, the next step for each of these films is to get a proper release. Most of them have distribution set, but not all of them do yet. For one final recap of the festival - below are 18 different trailers for Cannes 2023 films that were at the festival. Not many trailers have been released from the line-up yet, but these are the best ones we could find now (also check out these: The Idol, Jeanne du Barry, Indiana Jones). These trailers should give you a glimpse of the kind of films that played at Cannes this year, and if there is any one of them that looks interesting - add it to your watchlist so you can catch it later. They all deserve to find an audience outside of the festival, and hopefully sharing these trailers will bring attention to even the little ones. Enjoy.

All the trailers below are listed in alphabetical order according to their English title. More are on the way.

About Dry Grasses (Kuru Otlar Üstüne) - dir. Nuri Bilge Ceylan:

Main Competition at the 2023 Festival de Cannes

Asteroid City - dir. Wes Anderson:

Main Competition at the 2023 Festival de Cannes

Banel & Adama (Banel e Adama) - dir. Ramata-Toulaye Sy:

Main Competition at the 2023 Festival de Cannes

Cobweb (Geomijip) - dir. Kim Jee-woon:

Out of Competition of the 2023 Festival de Cannes

The Delinquents (Los Delincuentes) - dir. Rodrigo Moreno:

Un Certain Regard at the 2023 Festival de Cannes

Fallen Leaves (Kuolleet Lehdet) - dir. Aki Kaurismäki:

Main Competition at the 2023 Festival de Cannes

Hopeless (Hwaran) - dir. Kim Chang-hoon:

Un Certain Regard at the 2023 Festival de Cannes

Kidnapped (Rapito) - dir. Marco Bellocchio:

Main Competition at the 2023 Festival de Cannes

Killers of the Flower Moon - dir. Martin Scorsese:

Out of Competition of the 2023 Festival de Cannes

The King of Algiers (Omar la Fraise) - dir. Elias Belkeddar:

Midnight Screening at the 2023 Festival de Cannes

Légua - dirs. João Miller Guerra & Filipa Reis:

Main Competition in the Directors Fortnight Sidebar

Lost in the Night (Perdidos en la Noche) - dir. Amat Escalante:

Cannes Premiere at the 2023 Festival de Cannes

Monster (Kaibutsu) - dir. Hirokazu Kore-eda:

Main Competition at the 2023 Festival de Cannes

The Other Laurens (L'autre Laurens) - dir. Claude Schmitz:

Main Competition in the Directors Fortnight Sidebar

Perfect Days - dir. Wim Wenders:

Main Competition at the 2023 Festival de Cannes

Project Silence (Talchul: Project Silence) - dir. Kim Tae-gon:

Midnight Screening at the 2023 Festival de Cannes

Strange Way of Life (Extraña Forma de Vida) - dir. Pedro Almodóvar:

Special Screening at the 2023 Festival de Cannes

Tiger Stripes - dir. Amanda Nell Eu:

Main Competition in the Critics Week Sidebar

That's all we can find now from the Cannes 2023 selection - to watch more of the latest trailers, click here.

For all of our FirstShowing coverage from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival - click here. You can also stop by the official Cannes website at www.festival-cannes.com or check out their YouTube page for videos from this year's festival, including from the red carpet and press conferences. You can find the full line-up of the 2023 Cannes official selection here. And you can find the full list of awards winners here. The Palme d'Or winner Anatomy of a Fall directed by Justine Triet has not released an official trailer yet, but it will be released by Neon in the US - hopefully by the end of the year. Stay tuned for more trailers. We love discovering unique films and crazy films and superb films (and even bad films) at Cannes every year. Which of these look good?