'Carpet Cowboys' Doc Trailer About USA's 'Carpet Capital of the World'

"Where does the myth of American identity begin and where does it end, and who ultimately gets to cash in?" Memory has revealed the official trailer for a documentary film titled Carpet Cowboys, arriving in select US theaters starting later in August. The film is executive produced by the John Wilson, of HBO's hit series "How To With John Wilson". The many psychedelic carpets lining our hotel hallways, casinos, and convention centers can be traced back to one town: Dalton, Georgia, known as the "Carpet Capital of the World." In this bastion of American manufacturing we find an interwoven set of locals who are the unsung creators behind the majority of the country's carpets. Among them is Roderick James, a Scottish expat living an "American Country Lifestyle" pursuing success in a rapidly changing world. Wilson explains: "This is the kind of documentary that really speaks to me, and I can’t wait for everyone to view this small, American town through the lens of the carpet industry." It actually looks quite good, a compelling look at Americana.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Collier & Mackenzie's doc Carpet Cowboys, direct from YouTube:

The psychedelic carpets lining our hotel hallways, casinos, and convention centers can be traced to one town: Dalton, Georgia, the "Carpet Capital of the World." In this bastion of American manufacturing we find an interwoven set of locals who are the unsung creators and developers behind the majority of the country's carpets, always looking at the ground for the next big break. Among them is Roderick James, a Scottish expat and freelance textile designer living his life as a modern-day cowboy with an ambitious slew of eclectic business ventures. Through Rod's journey of chasing after The American Dream and the experiences of his peers in Dalton, Carpet Cowboys explores the tensions between personal and national identity, and the rapidly changing global economic model of the United States that too often leaves so many behind. Carpet Cowboys is co-directed by filmmakers Noah Collier (The Call of Warr) & M. Emily Mackenzie (field producer on "Pit Bulls and Parolees"), both making their feature directorial debut. It's executive produced by John Wilson, Kathryn Everett, Bryn Mooser, Sebastian Pardo. Memory debuts the Carpet Cowboys doc in select US theaters starting on August 25th, 2023. For info, visit their official site.