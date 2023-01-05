Casper Van Dien Fathers a Strange Family in Thriller 'Daughter' Trailer

"It fills me with joy to know that our family is whole again." Dark Star Pics has revealed an official trailer for an indie film titled Daughter, a dark mystery thriller from filmmaker Corey Deshon making his feature debut. This premiered at the UK's FrightFest last year, and will be out to watch on VOD in February. Aside from Casper Van Dien, most of the cast is Vietnamese. A young woman is inducted into a bizarre family as their new surrogate daughter. "Inspired by feminist existentialist philosopher Simone De Beauvoir's 'The Ethics of Ambiguity,' this film is a meditation on the morality and ethics of freedom and creative expression within an oppressed system. Through this surrealist psychodrama, we seek to explore the questions, 'Can one truly be free if they do not will the freedom of others?' and, 'If that freedom must come at a moral cost, who is going to pay?'" That is a damn good pitch! I'm intrigued. Daughter stars Megan Le, Elyse Dinh, Vivien Ngô, and Ian Alexander. This looks quite chilling & powerfully unsettling - certainly worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Corey Deshon's Daughter, direct from Dark Star's YouTube:

A young woman is kidnapped and inducted into a bizarre family as their new surrogate daughter. As she navigates through this twisted dynamic, awful secrets about the past are revealed, leading to even darker implications about the future. "From the wars we fight over our conflicting worldviews, the insane mental gymnastics we conjure in order to justify them, and the insignificance of truth in the absence of freedom, comes Daughter. Shot on 16mm film with a predominantly Vietnamese cast, the film is a uniquely diverse and genre-bending tale in the vein of Dogtooth meets 10 Cloverfield Lane." Daughter is both written and directed by American filmmaker Corey Deshon, making his feature directorial debut following a few short films previously. This initially premiered at FrightFest in the UK last year. Dark Star will debut Deshon's Daughter in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 10th, 2022 this winter. Curious about this?