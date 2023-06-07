Cate Blanchett in First Trailer for Aboriginal Orphan Film 'The New Boy'

"He has a passion for Christ. And I feel he may even follow in my footsteps…" Roadside Films in Australia has unveiled an official trailer for The New Boy, the latest feature from acclaimed Australian filmmaker Warwick Thornton. This recently premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival playing in the Un Certain Regard section, but didn't end up with any awards or much buzz. The New Boy depicts the mesmeric story of a nine-year-old Aboriginal orphan boy who arrives in the dead of night at a remote monastery run by a renegade nun. The boy's presence disturbs the delicately balanced world in this story of spiritual struggle and the cost of survival. Cate Blanchett stars as Sister Eileen, Aswan Reid as the boy, plus Deborah Mailman and Wayne Blair. The reviews in Cannes for this were mixed, some good, some bad, saying it's "ultimately unmoving" and "turgid." Though it certainly looks gorgeous, I'll say that much from this trailer.

Here's the first Australian trailer (+ poster) for Warwick Thornton's The New Boy, direct from YouTube:

Set in 1940s Australia, a 9-year-old Aboriginal boy arrives in the dead of night at a remote monastery run by a renegade nun (Cate Blanchett). The boy's presence disturbs the delicately balanced world in this story of spiritual struggle and the cost of survival. The New Boy is both written and directed by the Australian cinematographer / filmmaker Warwick Thornton, director of the films Samson & Delilah, The Darkside, the doc We Don't Need a Map, and Sweet Country previously. It also features cinematography by Warwick Thornton. Produced by Cate Blanchett, Lorenzo De Maio, Georgie Pym, Kath Shelper, and Andrew Upton. This initially premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section. Roadside Films will debut Thornton's The New Boy in Australian cinemas starting on July 6th, 2023 this winter (down there). No other international release dates are set - stay tuned for news. Who's intrigued? Want to watch?