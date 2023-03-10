Chantel Riley is a Colorblind Artist in Indie Drama 'Colorblind' Trailer

"If someone has love in their heart for you, or hate, the outside doesn't change." Gravitas has revealed an official trailer for Colorblind, an indie drama from a Canadian filmmaker named Mostafa Keshvari. The film received five nominations at the Whistler Film Festival, was a prize winner at Silver Wave Film Festival, and also screened at the Montreal, Vancouver, and Toronto Black Film Festival. It's arriving on VOD only in the US this April, while also playing at more festivals up in Canada. Magdalene, a colorblind black artist, moves into a new neighborhood with her son, where they are challenged to see the true colors of people. The film was developed by color scientists to accurately display colorblindness and also metaphorically address racism. Colorblind stars Chantel Riley as Magdalene, Trae Maridadi, Garry Chalk, Mike Dopud, and Seth Whittaker. There's some awful dialogue in the trailer, but this still seems like it's a wholesome film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mostafa Keshvari's film Colorblind, direct from YouTube:

The emotionally captivating feature Colorblind follows the story of Magdalene, a colorblind black artist, and her son Monet as they move into a new neighborhood where they are challenged when they see the true colors of people. When their racist landlord Walton is forced to babysit Monet due to an unexpected emergency, he discovers a more colorful world through the child's black-and-white perspective. Colorblind takes the audience through a heart-wrenching journey of the complexities of race and social injustices, seeing it through the lens of a colorblind mother and son. Colorblind is written and directed by Iranian-born Canadian filmmaker Mostafa Keshvari, director of the indie films Unmasked, Corona, and Unveiled previously. With Selina Williams as story editor. This played at the Whistler Film Festival recently. Gravitas Ventures will debut Colorblind direct-to-VOD starting on April 4th, 2023 this spring. Who's interested?