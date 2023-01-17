Cheesy Official Trailer for Roku's Reality Rom-Com 'Meet Me in Paris'

"Welcome to Paris… Where you've stepped into the spotlight as the star of you're own romantic comedy." Roku has revealed an amusing official trailer for a "unscripted" romantic comedy concept called Meet Me in Paris. Technically it's a film, so we're posting it anyway, though this is clearly just some cheesy reality TV show that they're trying to promote as a big Valentine's Day movie instead. "Love like in the movies." Three real women follow a script and write their own endings in Meet Me in Paris, a first-of-its-kind reality rom-com and Roku Original Film, made by Hello Sunshine and Cinestar. The film stars Danielle Matteo, Mimi Shou, and Jasmine Fleet as they make their way around Paris, going on dates, meeting men, and having fun. As always, these reality shows look entirely scripted, or at least setup in terms of activities and the most cliche Parisian moments to capture on camera with them. Definitely not for me, won't be watching.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Roku's film Meet Me in Paris, direct from YouTube:

Meet Me in Paris, which Roku is billing as a first-of-its-kind take on the scripted rom-com genre, hails from Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine and Zoe Saldana's Cinestar production companies. The 90-minute unscripted feature follows "three single friends, ready for the journey of a lifetime in the City of Lights. The friends travel to Paris for two weeks in search of one thing: true love. From 'meet cutes' at the Luxembourg Gardens, to strolls down the tree-lined Champs-Élysées, will first dates lead to happily ever after or heartbreak?" Meet Me in Paris has no director credit listed yet, nor any other information about who shot the film. The only credits out are for producers. It's executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Saldaña, Sara Rea, Sue Kinkead, Mariel Saldaña, Cisely Saldaña, and Angela Rae Berg. Roku will debut Meet Me in Paris streaming on Roku starting February 10th, 2023 coming soon. Is anyone interested in this?