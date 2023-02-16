Chilling Trailer for Netflix Doc 'MH370: The Flight That Disappeared'

"How is it possible for an airline to disappear out of thin air" Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a documentary mini-series titled MH370: The Flight That Disappeared. It's debuting 9 years to the date when this Malaysian Air flight mysteriously disappeared and was never heard of again, with little evidence to explain what happened or where it went. There have been many investigations and analyses into this air travel conundrum, trying to figure out whether it was sabotage or just another accident. This doc is another attempt at examining everything and coming up with theories. On March 8th, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared from radar. When the 239 people on board went missing, a global investigation into the greatest mystery of the modern age ensued. Despite official reports, countless theories, and tireless searches for evidence, one central question remained - What Are We Missing? This doc series seems to play up the idea that it was malicious and there's a big cover up, though other investigations (read this) have disproved this and presented simpler but still scary scenarios of aircraft failure/malfunction. Still scary to think about.

Official trailer for Louise Malkinson's doc MH370: The Flight That Disappeared, from YouTube:

Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 was supposed to be a routine trip: A redeye from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, with 239 passengers and crew on board. But shortly after takeoff on a calm 2014 night, MH370 vanished from radar screens for good - gone forever. The shocking disappearance of a commercial airliner made headlines, sparked riots, plunged the passengers’ next of kin into a nightmare, and generated a global search for answers that never came. Set across seven countries, this gripping documentary series from RAW uses powerful archives to reconstruct the night of the disappearance, giving viewers the chance to explore three of the most contentious theories about the plane’s disappearance. It also features interviews with family members, scientists, journalists, and the ordinary people around the world who, after nine years, refuse to give up hope of an explanation. It’s a story full of conspiracies and rabbit holes, shadowy figures and official silence – but most of all, it’s an opportunity to keep alive the memory of those who were lost in one of the great unsolved air travel mysteries of our time and to keep on pushing for answers.

MH370: The Flight That Disappeared is a doc series directed by producer / filmmaker Louise Malkinson, director of the two doc series "The Gift of Life" and "The Detectives: Murder on the Streets" previously. It's produced by Harry Hewland and production company RAW. Executive produced by Sam Maynard, Fiona Stourton. The MH370 flight disappeared on March 8th, 2014. This is not the only doc film made about the incident, and we also suggest reading this comprehensive analysis. Netflix will debut this MH370 three-part doc series streaming on Netflix starting March 8th, 2023 - exactly 9 years later. Anyone want to watch?