Chilling Trailer for Supernatural Horror Documentary 'The Unbinding'

"Suffer a witch." Planet Weird has unveiled an official trailer for a chilling new documentary feature titled The Unbinding, a horrifying journey into the forests of New York. It's produced by Greg & Dana Newkirk, the duo behind a paranormal researchers channel called "Planet Weird" - the intro states "Greg & Dana have traversed North America on hundreds of paranormal adventures." Their latest is called The Unbinding, about a weird witch totem. After finding a strange statue in the Catskills, hikers become the target of chilling paranormal phenomena. As the activity escalates, occult researchers Greg & Dana are called to uncover the truth behind the haunted artifact. From the award-winning team behind the Hellier horror series comes The Unbinding, a terrifying true tale from the dark forests of New York. That "suffer a witch" tagline is a pretty clear indication where this film is headed. They should've never brought that creepy little statue thing home.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Karl Pfeiffer's The Unbinding, direct from YouTube:

From the award-winning team behind the hit documentary series Hellier (more info here) comes their new film The Unbinding, a terrifying true tale from the dark forests of New York. After discovering a strange statue in the Catskill Mountains, two hikers become the target of chilling paranormal phenomena. As the frightening activity escalates, occult museum curators Greg and Dana Newkirk are called to uncover the startling truth behind the haunted artifact. The Unbinding is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Karl Pfeiffer, making his feature directorial debut after working on the "Hellier" series previously, as well as a few other horror projects. Executive produced by Dana Newkirk & Greg Newkirk (of Planet Weird); and co-executive produced by Connor Randall. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Stay tuned for the latest news - including a final release date for the film. Who's freaked out already?