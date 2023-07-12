Chilling Trailer for 'Unknown: Cave of Bones' Paleoanthropology Doc

"Why is it that all these bones are here?" Netflix has unveiled a new trailer in their Unknown documentary series - this one is called Unknown: Cave of Bones, premiering on July 17th next week. Continuing after The Lost Pyramid and Killer Robots before this. Cave of Bones follows Paleo anthropologist Lee Berger in South Africa, as he and his team try to prove that the world's oldest graveyard, they found, is not human. A small brained, ape-like creature could have practiced complex burial rituals. This sounds fascinating! And kind of chilling. This Netflix event: Unknown is a four-part docuseries event that tells breathtaking stories of adventure and exploration in awe-inspiring uncharted territories. Arriving weekly, each film pushes the boundaries of knowledge, ventures into unexplored regions, and unlocks the secrets of our world through the stories of remarkable people & places never before captured on camera. Embark on a new expedition - in this film exploring the evolution of humanity and origins of our species on this planet. It's crazy fascinating.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mark Mannucci's doc Unknown: Cave of Bones, from YouTube:

You can also watch trailers for the other docs Unknown: The Lost Pyramid or Killer Robots from Netflix.

In South Africa's Cradle of Humankind (on Wiki), Paleoanthropologist Lee Berger has found the world’s oldest graveyard – and it’s not human. If Lee and his team can prove that this ancient, small brained, ape-like creature practiced complex burial rituals – it might just change everything we know about hominid evolution and the origins of belief. Unknown: Cave of Bones is directed by doc producer / filmmaker Mark Mannucci, director of the films The Music in Me, Buried in Burma, and Dr. Tony Fauci previously, plus TV work on "National Geographic Explorer" and "Reading Rainbow" in the past. It's executive produced by Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Mala Chapple, Malvina Martin, Jonathan Halperin. This is the third in this new docuseries event. The Unknown series is produced by Story Syndicate. Netflix debuts Unknown: Cave of Bones streaming starting on July 17th, 2023 this summer. What do you think? Want to find out?