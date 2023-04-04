Chinese Fighter Pilot Film 'Born to Fly' US Trailer Starring Wang Yibo

"If you're afraid, it's not too late to leave." Well Go USA has revealed an official US trailer for the Chinese action movie titled Born to Fly, made by a first-time filmmaker named Liu Xiaoshi. The original Chinese title translates to King of the Sky, so this Born to Fly is the new US release title for it. The story of a special operations team headed by elite pilots, being ordered to test new fighter jets. Test flight after test flight, they continue to challenge the sky and the limits of themselves. After a threat arises mid-air, an elite test pilot is forced to test his own physical and psychological limits in order to survive. The film stars Wang Yibo, Hu Jun, Yu Shi, and Zhou Dongyu. They don't say it but this is so clearly China's attempt at Top Gun, with so many similar shots and plot beats, though it's even more of a hardcore jingoistic Chinese propaganda film than its American counterpart. Looks like it has some exhilarating flight scenes - it might be worth a watch.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Liu Xiaoshi's Born to Fly, direct from YouTube:

The story of a special operations team headed by elite pilots, being ordered to test new fighter jets. After an unforeseen threat arises mid-air, a talented young air force test pilot (Wang Yibo) is forced to test not only the capabilities of his top-secret aircraft, but also his own physical and psychological limits, in order to survive. Born to Fly, originally known as King of the Sky or Chang kong zhi wang in China, is both written and directed by Chinese filmmaker Liu Xiaoshi, making his feature directorial debut with this film. Produced by Han Han. The film will also open in China at the same time in late April. Well Go USA will debut Born to Fly in select US theaters starting April 28th, 2023 this spring. Anyone curious about this?