Chris Evans & Ana de Armas in Secret Agent Romance 'Ghosted' Trailer

"Get every bounty hunter on the continent." Everyone wanted more of Ana de Armas a secret agent in No Time to Die - so they went and made this to deliver exactly that!! Apple has unveiled an official trailer for a romantic comedy action adventure movie called Ghosted, from the acclaimed filmmaker Dexter Fletcher (Wild Bill, Sunshine on Leith, Eddie the Eagle, Rocketman). "Meeting that special someone can be a real adventure." Cole falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie—but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world. Haven't we seen this plot about 100 times before? Chris Evans and Ana de Armas star, with Adrien Brody, Mike Moh, Amy Sedaris, Tim Blake Nelson, and Tate Donovan. This looks remarkably derivative and cheesy, but I know tons of people will enjoy it anyway. Dive in below.

Here's the first official trailer for Dexter Fletcher's film Ghosted, direct from Apple's YouTube:

Salt-of-the-earth Cole (Evans) falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (de Armas)—but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world. Ghosted is directed by the acclaimed British filmmaker Dexter Fletcher, of the movies Wild Bill, Sunshine on Leith, Eddie the Eagle, Rocketman, and "The Offer" series about The Godfather previously. The screenplay is written by Chris McKenna with Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick, from a story also by Reese & Wernick. Apple will debut Fletcher's Ghosted streaming on Apple TV+ starting April 21st, 2023 this spring - but not in any theaters. First impression? Look good?