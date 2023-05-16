TRAILERS

Chris Hemsworth in Intense Full Trailer for Action Sequel 'Extraction 2'

by
May 16, 2023
Extraction 2 Trailer

"We got a contract… you were the client's request… " Netflix has debuted the full-length official trailer for Extraction 2, landing on Netflix this June. I wish I could see this on the big screen! The movie is a direct follow-up to the Netflix action thriller Extraction from 2020. Stuntman turned filmmaker Sam Hargrave returns to direct the sequel, alongside producers Joe & Anthony Russo. Chris Hemsworth co-stars along with Golshifteh Farahani, Daniel Bernhardt, and Tinatin Dalakishvili. In the first one, Rake had to extract a boy safely from India. This time he must rescue the family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held. The first teaser featured a glimpse at a long-take 21 minutes action scene. This new trailer gives us a better look at all the intense, gnarly action packed into this sequel. Rake lives on!

Here's the full official trailer (+ three posters) for Sam Hargrave's Extraction 2, from Netflix's YouTube:

Extraction 2 Posters

You can watch the behind-the-scenes video for Hargrave's Extraction 2 here or the thrilling teaser trailer.

Chris Hemsworth returns to star again as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, the sequel to Netflix's blockbuster action film Exctraction (2020) with . After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held. Extraction 2 is once again directed by the stuntman / filmmaker Sam Hargrave, a veteran stunt coordinator / stuntman who made his feature debut with the first movie, after directing a few other short films previously. The screenplay is again written by Joe Russo (one half of the Russo Brothers of the MCU); originally based on the graphic novel "Ciudad". Produced by Anthony Russo & Joe Russo for the production company AGBO. Netflix will debut Hargrave's Extraction 2 streaming on Netflix worldwide starting June 16th, 2023 this summer. Look good? Who's in?

