Chris Stack Struggles to Let Go in 'Midday Black Midnight Blue' Trailer

"You look at love like a boat… and it's not a boat, it's the sea – blue, black, green, gold. It comes in so many waves." Good Deed Ent. has revealed an official trailer for an indie film titled Midday Black Midnight Blue, created by two filmmakers - Samantha Soule & Daniel Talbott. This one premiered at the 2022 Seattle Film Festival last year, and it also stopped by the Provincetown, Omaha, and Sun Valley Film Fests. Isolated in an empty house, Ian remains in grief over the loss of a woman he loved who died two decades ago. The memory clamoring to be released, and his daily existence turning ever darker, Ian will have to find a way to let her go. But a chance encounter and reconnection with her sister changes everything. The indie film stars Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things), Chris Stack (AMC's Interview with the Vampire), Samantha Soule and Will Pullen. This looks like a heartfelt story about the enormous challenge of overcoming loss.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Soule & Talbott's Midday Black Midnight Blue, from YouTube:

The first feature from writer-directors Samantha Soule and Daniel Talbott follows Ian (Chris Stack) as he grapples with his shifting memories of Liv (Samantha Soule), a woman he once loved in the past. For Ian, it's a chance run-in with Liv's sister (Merritt Wever) that sparks a journey through which he might be able to reconnect to the light and fight his way back to life. Midday Black Midnight Blue is co-written and co-directed by filmmakers Samantha Soule (also an actress in "The Queen's Gambit", "City on a Hill", "Outer Banks") & Daniel Talbott (director of the short Light), both making their feature directorial debut with this film. Produced by Lovell Holder, Addie Johnson Talbott, Chris Stack, Daniel Talbott, Samantha Soule. This initially premiered at the 2022 Seattle Film Festival last year. Good Deed Ent. will debut Midday Black Midnight Blue direct-to-VOD starting June 16th, 2023 soon this summer. Anyone interested in this one?