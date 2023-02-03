Christoph Waltz & Sam Neill in Adventure 'The Portable Door' Trailer

"We were able to influence this consumer… Imagine what we can do to the masses." Madman Films + Sky Cinema have revealed two trailers for an Australian fantasy adventure movie called The Portable Door, adapted from the book series by Tom Holt. It's set to open in UK + Australian theaters in April, with no US release yet. It tells the story of two interns who begin working at the mysterious company J.W. Wells & Co, run by the villainous Humphrey Wells and Dennis Tanner. "A tale of magic, middle management & strange goings on at a mysterious corporation that is not what it seems." Based on the popular books, this family comedy invites you into a world of fantasy and madness where all coincidences are orchestrated by a very strange company. Produced by The Jim Henson Company & Story Bridge Films. Starring Christoph Waltz as Wells and Sam Neill as Tanner, with Miranda Otto as Countess Judy, Damon Herriman, Sophie Wilde, Jessica De Gouw, Rachel House, Patrick Gibson, & Christopher Sommers. It's like Harry Potter if it was about an evil ad agency, instead of wizards. A bit derivative, but it looks entertaining anyway.

Here's the two official trailers for Jeffrey Walker's The Portable Door, direct from YouTube:

Starting a new job is always stressful, but when Paul Carpenter arrives at the office of J.W. Wells he has no idea what trouble lies in store. He is about to discover that the apparently respectable establishment now paying his salary is in fact a front for a deeply sinister organisation with a mighty peculiar agenda. Along with his new colleague Sophie, Paul embarks on an adventure with the help of an enchanted towel to uncover the secrets of this strange enterprise and reveal what happens at night in these dark, forbidden corridors. The Portable Door is directed by Australian actor / filmmaker Jeffrey Walker, director of many TV series and TV movies previously, as well as Dance Academy: The Movie and Ali's Wedding; his recent series including "Young Rock", "The Commons", "Modern Family", "Lambs of God", and "Difficult People". The screenplay is written by Leon Ford, adapted from Tom Holt's novel of the same name, the first in his "J. W. Wells & Co. Series" series of books. Produced by Todd Fellman and Blanca Lista, developed as a "Stan Original" film. Madman Films will release The Portable Door in Australian + UK cinemas starting on April 7th, 2023 in the next few months. No US release date is set - stay tuned for more updates. Who's curious?