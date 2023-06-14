Clayne Crawford & Max Martini in Action Thriller 'The Channel' Trailer

"You've always wanted a warrior's death…" So why not go out shootin'? Brainstorm Media has revealed an official trailer for The Channel, yet another generic action thriller heading to VOD day-and-date this year. The film is from the same filmmaker who made Warhorse One also out this year - William Kaufman (no, no, not Charlie Kaufman). After their bank heist goes wrong, a desperate criminal, his out-of-control brother, and their motley crew of armed ex-marines must escape New Orleans and the determined FBI agent who is pursuing them. Clayne Crawford and Max Martini star as the two criminals on the run. The cast also includes Nicoye Banks, Juliene Joyner, Todd Jenkins, and Paul Rae. Not only is all this derivative, none of this looks good. One more boring guns vs. feds thrillers, only for those still into this kind of movie.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for William Kaufman's The Channel, direct from YouTube:

The Channel is an adrenaline-fueled experience from start to finish. The film stars Clayne Crawford (The Killing Of Two Lovers, Lethal Weapon) and Max Martini (13 Hours, Captain Phillips) as desperate ex-marine criminals, who find themselves trapped in New Orleans, relentlessly pursued by a determined FBI agent after their bank heist goes wrong. The Channel is written and directed by American indie filmmaker William Kaufman, director of the films The Prodigy, Sinners & Saints, The Hit List, One in the Chamber, The Marine 4: Moving Target, Jarhead 3: The Siege, Daylight's End, and The Brave most recently (also this year's Warhorse One). It's produced by Andrew Lewis, Isaac Lewis, Jon Wroblewski, & Christian Sosa. Brainstorm Media will release The Channel in select US theaters + on VOD starting on July 14th, 2023.