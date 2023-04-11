Climate Future Korean Sci-Fi Driver Series 'Black Knight' Teaser Trailer

"Deliverymen must be tough." Netflix has revealed a teaser trailer for another large-scale sci-fi series from Korea, this one titled Black Knight, based on the comic series known as Delivery Knight. This will debut for streaming in May. Netflix has been developing tons of Korean films and series, specifically lots of sci-fi, including JUNG_E, Space Sweepers, and The Silent Sea. Black Knight is set in the year 2071, when it is impossible to live without a respirator due to extreme air pollution. The Korean peninsula is a wasteland, so delivery drivers play a crucial role in the survival of its inhabitants. The legendary delivery man who goes by the name "5-8" with extraordinary fighting skills meets a refugee who dreams of becoming a delivery driver, the only hope of refugees. "In a world without air, a rebel knight delivers hope. The one hope to overturn the world." Starring Kim Woo-bin as 5-8, Kang Yoo-seok as Sa-wol, Esom, Song Seung-heon, Kim Eui-sung, Jin Kyung, Lee Hak-joo, and Lee Sang-hee. A very short teaser though the footage is legit and the VFX look solid. There's enough here to get my attention - I'll be checking this out, always down for sci-fi.

Here's the first look teaser trailer for Ui Seok Cho's series Black Knight, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

In 2071, where people depend on respirator masks to breathe. Only 1% of the human race has survived, and a strict social stratification has been established in the now deserted lands of the Korean Peninsula. Delivery drivers play a crucial role within this system, and for refugees, becoming a delivery driver is their only hope for survival. The series is about a legendary delivery driver "5-8" with exceptional battle skills, and a refugee who dreams of following in his footsteps. Black Knight, also titled 택배기사 in Korean, is a series created and directed by the Korean artist / filmmaker Cho Ui-seok (or Ui-seok Jo), making his directorial debut after writing Golden Slumber previously, plus storyboard artist work on many animated series. The screenplay is also written by Cho Ui-seok, who is also executive producer. Based on the Delivery Knight webtoon series by Lee Yoon-gyun. Produced by Project 318. Netflix will debut the Black Knight sci-fi series streaming on Netflix worldwide starting on May 12th, 2023 coming soon. Who's curious about this?