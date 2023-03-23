Comedy 'The End of Sex' Starring Emily Hampshire & Jonas Chernick

"When we have a problem, we fix it – calmly!" Blue Fox Entertainment has revealed an official trailer for a sex comedy called The End of Sex, a movie for all those parents who feel like they're in their own "end of sex" times after they have kids. So try some kinky things maybe? This premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival last year, as it's a Canadian feature, and it will open in both Canada and in the US in late April. The End of Sex tells the story of a married couple who are feeling the pressures of parenting and adulthood. After they send their young kids to camp for the first time, they decide to embark on a series of comic sexual adventures to rediscover the joy of sex again and reinvigorate their relationship. The indie film stars Emily Hampshire and Jonas Chernick, along with Gray Powell, Lily Gao, and Melanie Scrofano. This looks rather tame and generic, and it's a story we've seen plenty of times before in other films. Have a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sean Garrity's The End of Sex, direct from YouTube:

While their kids are away at camp for a week, Emma and Josh, feeling the pressure of parenting and a house to themselves, decide to have as much sex as they want. However, they realize their love-making has become boring and fear this could mean their relationship is in decline. They embark on a series of adventures to reinvigorate their sex life and save their marriage. The End of Sex is directed by Canadian producer / writer / editor / filmmaker Sean Garrity, director of the films Inertia, Lucid, Zooey & Adam, An Awkward Sexual Adventure, Blood Pressure, After the Ball, Borealis, and I Propose We Never See Each Other Again After Tonight previously. The screenplay is written by Jonas Chernick, who also co-stars in it. Produced by Christopher Giroux, Sally Karam, Justin Rebelo. This initially premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival last year. Blue Fox will debut The End of Sex in select US theaters starting April 28th, 2023.