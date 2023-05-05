Coming Out & Coming-of-Age in Doc 'Chasing Chasing Amy' Trailer

"Seeing that movie helped me figure out: 'oh, that's me!'" This documentary is premiering soon at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival this summer - check out it there if you're in town. Professional Amateur and Yeehaw Pictures and Spacestation have revealed an official trailer for the doc film Chasing Chasing Amy, made by filmmaker Sav Rodgers. When a young filmmaker sets out to understand the ’90s LGBTQ+ rom-com that saved his life when he was younger, he is forced to confront complicated truths of his own, that will change who he is forever. Rodgers takes a journey of self-discovery while making his own doc about Kevin Smith's Chasing Amy and its polarizing reputation in the LGBTQ+ community. The film also features an original score composed by Jordi Nus. This looks like it might actually be better than it seems at first glance, with a meta story about self-discovery and understanding that develops through making a film about another film.

Here's the festival promo trailer for Sav Rodgers' doc Chasing Chasing Amy, from YouTube:

The documentary explores the transformational impact of the '90s rom-com Chasing Amy on a 12 year old queer kid from Kansas, coming of age and to terms with his identity. For young Sav Rodgers, the Kevin Smith cult classic became a life raft. As Rodgers examines the film and its making as a cornerstone of LGBTQ+ cinema, he finds himself at a complicated crossroads. "The journey of making Chasing Chasing Amy has been eye-opening in so many ways… I hope Chasing Chasing Amy and its making shows that things can be complicated, as can people, and the relationship we have with the movies we grow up with can be that, too." Chasing Chasing Amy is directed by up-and-coming American filmmaker Sav Rodgers, making his feature directorial debut after numerous short films previously. It's produced by Alex Schmider, Carrie Radigan, Lela Meadow-Conner, Matthew C. Mills, & Sav Rodgers. This will be premiering at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival coming up. No other release dates are set yet - stay tuned. Visit the film's official site.