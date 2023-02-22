Corrupt Cops Doc 'I Got a Monster' Trailer About the Baltimore Police

"It's shocking how brazen he was." Greenwich Entertainment has revealed an official trailer for a chilling true crime documentary film titled I Got a Monster, a look at corrupt cops and how bad the police system can be when they run around the laws themselves. In March of 2017, America's deadliest city was rocked by one of the nation's biggest Police corruption scandals. Local hero & cage-fighting super-cop Wayne Jenkins was federally indicted on racketeering charges, along with six other members of Baltimore's elite Gun Trace Task Force. This is about that corruption and what was really going on - based on the book I Got a Monster: The Rise and Fall of America’s Most Corrupt Police Squad. This is the same story covered in the HBO series We Own This City, starring Jon Bernthal as Wayne Jenkins. This documentary takes viewers around every twist and turn of this real-life cat-and-mouse game where the cops are also the robbers and those who are meant to protect our safety turn out to be the ones jeopardizing it. The film looks frightening and important.

Here's the official trailer for Kevin Abrams' documentary I Got a Monster, direct from YouTube:

"As frustrating as it is that our film seems more relevant than ever, we look forward to getting the stories of those abused and silenced by the Gun Trace Task Force into the public and hope this film can contribute to finding a solution to the policing issues we currently face as a country." –Director Kevin Abrams

The film is about one of the nation's biggest police corruption scandals. In 2017, Baltimore was rocked by the federal indictment of Wayne Jenkins, a highly decorated super-cop and leader of the Baltimore Police Department's elite Gun Trace Task Force along with six other members on racketeering charges. In a city plagued by racial tension and violence, these plain-clothes detectives had been celebrated for holding the Thin Blue Line, but in fact were terrorizing Baltimore’s Black community. These dirty cops were stealing and reselling millions of dollars of drugs while brazenly planting evidence and falsifying police reports. However, they didn’t plan for a campaigning defense attorney or a secret FBI wiretap operation to end their crime spree & expose decades of criminality inside the police department. I Got a Monster is directed by editor / filmmaker Kevin Abrams, his first feature film after working on the series "Fight of the Living Dead" previously. Produced by Abrams, Jamie Denenberg, and Auriell P. Spiegel. Greenwich Ent. will debut I Got a Monster in select US theaters + on digital services starting March 10th, 2023. Anyone intrigued?