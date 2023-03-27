Crazy Full Trailer with Edgar Ramírez for Netflix's 'Florida Man' Series

"You don't bring your trouble into my neighborhood." Oh yeah this looks properly wild and crazy. Netflix has revealed the full trailer for the series Florida Man, based on the iconic "Florida man" memes. I guess? Or maybe just based on all the endless news stories of Florida people committing ridiculously petty crimes. When a struggling ex-cop is forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster's runaway girlfriend, what should be a quick gig becomes a wildly spiraling journey involving digging up buried family secrets, and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong. The show is "a wild odyssey into a sunny place for shady people." A perfect description for Florida anyway. Edgar Ramírez stars, joined by Abbey Lee, Anthony LaPaglia, Otmara Marrero, Lex Scott Davis, Emory Cohen, Clark Gregg, Isaiah Johnson, Paul Schneider, & Lauren Buglioli. "This ain't Disney World anymore." The series looks absurdly fun, it seems like they nailed the tone. Or not…? We'll find out in April.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's series Florida Man, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for Netflix's Florida Man series here, to view the first look again.

When a struggling ex-cop (Edgar Ramírez) is forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend, what should be a quick gig becomes a wildly spiraling journey into buried family secrets, and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong. Florida Man is a wild odyssey into a sunny place for shady people. Florida Man is a series created by and showrun by TV producer / writer Donald Todd, also from "Brother's Keeper", "Samantha Who?", "Hart of Dixie", "Mind Games", "This Is Us" previously. Featuring episodes directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour, Miguel Arteta, Julian Farino, Kevin Bray, and Clark Gregg. It's executive produced by Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan executive produce for Aggregate under their Netflix first look deal. Netflix will debut the Florida Man series streaming on Netflix worldwide starting on April 13th, 2023 this spring. Is anyone interested?