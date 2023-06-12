Crazy Trailer for 'Caddy Hack' Horror 'Gremlins' x 'Caddyshack' Film

"I can't have my members playing through a dead caddy!" These pesky little critters! Wild Eye Releasing has unveiled an official trailer for Caddy Hack - a wacky, super low budget horror comedy creation from filmmaker Anthony Catanese. It's premiering at Kevin Smith's Smodcastle theater in Atlantic Highlands, NJ this August before a direct-to-VOD release in the fall. This is described as a mash-up between Caddyshack and Gremlins, which sounds like good fun. The film follows a struggling golf course that suffers a string of caddy murders at the paws of pesticide-mutated gofers, while the greedy owner of the facility tries to cover up the carnage and an unhinged groundkeeper wages all-out war on the vicious little vermin. Starring Jim Gordon, Jake Foy, Chrissy Cavallo, Nick Twist, Ilene Sullivan, and John Evans. Yeah, this looks so ridiculous and cheap and hilariously dumb that it might be crazy fun to watch. Also really dig the homemade hand-puppet gofers with big teeth & claws as the goofy villains - legit shoestring filmmaking here. Have fun.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Anthony Catanese's Caddy Hack, direct from YouTube:

A golf course in dire financial trouble is the scene of a string of caddy murders at the paws of pesticide-mutated gofers, while the greedy owner of the facility tries to cover up the carnage and an unhinged groundkeeper wages all-out war on the vicious vermin… Caddy Hack is both written and directed by genre writer / producer / filmmaker Anthony Catanese, director of the films Sodomaniac and Girls Just Wanna Have Blood previously, plus tons of other music videos and short films. It's produced by Catanese, with Sara Casey, Scott Miller, Jim Gordon, Joseph Kuzemka, and Rob Hauschild. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals before now, as far as we know. The film will premiere first at Kevin Smith's Smodcastle theater in New Jersey at a special event on August 11th this summer - theater info here. Wild Eye Releasing will then debut Catanese's Caddy Hack direct-to-VOD / DVD starting in October this year. Anyone want to watch?