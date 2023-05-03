Creepy Family in a Farmhouse Horror 'Little Bone Lodge' Official Trailer

"She can be glorious, or filled with wrath…" Signature Ent. in the UK has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror film titled Little Bone Lodge, formerly known as The Last Exit. There's no US date set yet, but it's available on VOD later in May in the UK. Set during a vicious storm, two criminal brothers on the run seek refuge in a desolate farmhouse. Taking the resident family captive, they find the house holds dark secrets of its own. Sounds like another Texas Chain Saw Massacre inspired horror with the overused trope that the random home owners are the evil ones in this story. Little Bone Lodge stars Joely Richardson, Neil Linpow, Sadie Soverall, Harry Cadby, Roger Ajogbe, and Euan Bennet. It looks like another messy mish-mash of horror ideas and finicky characters that won't amount to much. For horror fans only…

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Matthias Hoene's Little Bone Lodge, direct from YouTube:

From the producers of 47 Metres Down and Fall comes a twisty hrorro thriller that will chill you to the bone. During a stormy night in the Scottish Highlands, two criminal brothers on the run seek refuge in a desolate farmhouse. But after taking the resident family captive, they find the house holds even darker secrets of its own. Colour Out Of Space star Joely Richardson plays the fearsome family matriarch who will stop at nothing to protect her kin and the shocking mysteries that surround their very existence. Little Bone Lodge is directed by German filmmaker Matthias Hoene, director of the films Cockneys vs Zombies and Enter the Warriors Gate previously. The screenplay is written by Neil Linpow. This initially premiered at the 2023 FrightFest Glasgow Festival earlier this year. Signature Ent. will debut Little Bone Lodge direct-to-VOD in the UK starting on May 22nd, 2023 this summer. No US release date has been set. Look scary?