Creepy First Trailer for Demonic Horror 'It Lives Inside' by Bishal Dutta

"There's something in here. You can't see it. But… it lives inside." Neon has released an official trailer for an indie horror film titled It Lives Inside, from a filmmaker named Bishal Dutta making his first feature. It premiered at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival where it won the Midnight Audience Award. Sam is desperate to fit in at school, rejecting her Indian culture & family to be like everyone else. When a mythological demonic spirit latches onto her former best friend, she must come to terms with her heritage in order to defeat it. The initial inspiration for the film emerged from the filmmaker's own experience of being born in India, and raised in America. The story draws heavily on both Indian demonic legend and a very personal family story from Dutta's grandfather. This stars Megan Suri as Samidha, Neeru Bajwa, Mohana Krishnan, Betty Gabriel, Vik Sahay, and Gage Marsh. This looks creepy! Another great horror film coming up this year.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Bishal Dutta's It Lives Inside, direct from Noen's YouTube:

Sam is desperate to fit in at school, rejecting her Indian culture and family to be like everyone else. When a mythological demonic spirit latches onto her former best friend, she must come to terms with her heritage in order to defeat it. It Lives Inside is directed by up-and-coming Indian-American writer / filmmaker Bishal Dutta, making his feature directorial debut after numerous short films and episodes of the "Triads" series previously. The screenplay is also written by Bishal Dutta, from a story by Ashish Mehta. Produced by Raymond Mansfield and Sean McKittrick. This initially premiered at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Neon will release It Lives Inside in select US theaters this fall 2023. Stay tuned for an exact date.