Creepy Hospital Thriller 'Disquiet' Trailer with Jonathan Rhys Meyers

"Who the hell are they?!" Paramount has revealed an official trailer for a mystery thriller titled Disquiet, the latest from a filmmaker named Michael Winnick. This is another one of these low quality films being dumped on VOD, so many of them dropping everywhere nowadays. The direct-to-video supernatural thriller about a man trapped in a hospital with no exits trying to escape the mysterious beings trapped in there with him. He's haunted by "sinister forces that have no intention of letting him leave." Jonathan Rhys Meyers stars as Sam, along with Rachelle Goulding, Elyse Levesque, Lochlyn Munro, Garry Chalk, Trezzo Mahoro, Anita Brown, and Bradley Stryker. This looks so bad, it's not even worthy of being described as "made for TV" quality, it's even worse than that, folks. Ugh why are there so many films like this recently.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Winnick's Disquiet, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

Jonathan Rhys Meyers stars in the terrifying, edge-of-your-seat thriller. After a near-fatal car accident, Sam (Meyers) wakes to discover he is trapped in an abandoned hospital by mysterious and sinister forces that have no intention of letting him leave… Disquiet is both written and directed by writer / filmmaker Michael Winnick, director of the movies Deuces, Shadow Puppets, Guns Girls and Gambling, The Better Half, Code of Honor, and Malicious previously. It's produced by Steven Paul. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Paramount Movies + SPMG will debut Winnick's Disquiet in select US theaters + on VOD starting on February 10th, 2023 coming soon. Anyone interested in watching it?