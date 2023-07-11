Creepy Thriller 'What Comes Around' Trailer Starring Grace Van Dien

"I never want to see that man again." IFC Films has revealed the trailer for an indie thriller titled What Comes Around, which initially premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival last year. This originally went under the title Roost, but it has been given a new name for its official release in theaters this summer. In this immersive thriller directed by Amy Redford, a young love affair becomes a menacing game of cat and mouse. Nothing and no one are as they seem… "One moment we think we know where these characters are going; the next, all we know for sure is that the intricacies of family often lie just out of reach." The film stars Grace Van Dien as Anna, Summer Phoenix as Beth, Reina Hardesty, Jesse Garcia, and Kyle Gallner as Eric, the boyfriend. It seems to have quite a few twists and turns, not just a story about a stalker and a girl with a phone, there's more going on. It's quite an unsettling trailer that should get your attention.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Amy Redford's What Comes Around, direct from YouTube:

A teenager and her cellphone. It's a worrying combination for many parents, and when Anna (Grace Van Dien) tells her mother, Beth (Summer Phoenix), that she's met a boy online, Beth goes on full alert. It turns out Anna's new crush is not a boy but a man — 28 years old, and saying all the right things to a girl on the verge of 17 as she cradles her phone in her bedroom. Then, without invitation, there he is, on the family's doorstep. What Comes Around, formerly known as Roost, is directed by American actress / filmmaker Amy Redford (Robert Redford's daughter), her second feature after directing The Guitar previously, plus a few shorts and music videos; she also produced Professor Marston and the Wonder Women. The screenplay is written by Scott Organ, based on a play also by Scott Organ. It's produced by Eden Wurmfeld, Amy Redford, Lynda Weinman. This initially premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival last year. IFC Films will debut Redford's What Comes Around in select US theaters starting on August 4th, 2023 this summer. Curious?