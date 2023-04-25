Crime Thriller 'Johnny & Clyde' Trailer with Avan Jogia & Megan Fox

"Two lunatics on a cross-country kill tour." Screen Media Films has revealed an official trailer for a crime thriller titled Johnny & Clyde, yet another modern re-imagining of the classic Bonnie & Clyde. This new update is dropping in May and will be available on VOD right away, because of course it will be. This should be in the bargain bin already. Johnny & Clyde are two serial killers who are madly in love and on an endless crime spree. They have their sights set on robbing a prosperous casino – owned by the crime boss Alana and guarded by a demonic slayer that she commands. Have they finally met their match? Only one way to find out… Johnny & Clyde stars Avan Jogia and Ajani Russell in the lead roles, with Megan Fox as Alana, Tyson Ritter, Bai Ling, Vanessa Angel, Robert LaSardo, and Armen Garo. Not only does this look like low budget trash, the comedy is seriously stale. Why even try to make this humorous?! What's the point.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Tom DeNucci's Johnny & Clyde, direct from YouTube:

Johnny (Avan Jogia) and Clyde (Ajani Russell) are two serial killers madly in love and on an endless crime spree. They set their sights on robbing a casino owned by the crime boss Alana (Megan Fox) and guarded by her demonic warrior. Johnny & Clyde is directed by American actor-turned-filmmaker Tom DeNucci, director of the movies Self Storage, Army of the Damned, Almost Mercy, Arlo: The Burping Pig, Saving Christmas, Vault, and the doc My Father Muhammad Ali previously. The screenplay is written by Tom DeNucci and Nick Principe. Produced by Chad A. Verdi, Michelle Verdi, Chad Verdi Jr., Paul Luba and Nick Koskoff. Screen Media opens Johnny & Clyde in select US theaters + on VOD starting May 5th, 2023.