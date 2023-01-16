'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' 4K Returns to Theaters in February

Returning to theaters!! Sony Classics has revealed a new official trailer for the 4K restoration re-release of the incredible martial arts classic Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. The beloved film won a total of four Oscars, including Best Cinematography and Best Score, originally premiered at the 2000 Cannes Film Festival 13 years ago, and was a box office smash when it initially opened in early 2001. It's one of the best martial arts films ever made, featuring fight choreography from master Yuen Wo Ping. It's finally getting a proper re-release in theaters in February 2023, perhaps connected to the potential for actress Michelle Yeoh to win the Oscar this year. A young Chinese warrior steals a sword from a famed swordsman and then escapes into a world of romantic adventure with a mysterious man in the frontier of the nation. The cast also includes Chow Yun Fat, Zhang Ziyi, Chang Chen, Sihung Lung, and Cheng Pei-Pei. I still remember the first time I ever saw it in the cinema and was blown away. Not much has come close to topping this! It's a must see on a big screen, especially if you've never experienced it that way before. Don't miss this chance.

New 2023 4K re-release trailer for Ang Lee's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, originally from Apple:

Here's the original version of the trailer for Ang Lee's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, on YouTube:

Two master warriors (Chow Yun Fat and Michelle Yeoh) are faced with their greatest challenge when the treasured Green Destiny sword is stolen. Meanwhile, a young aristocrat named Jen (Zhang Ziyi) prepares for an arranged marriage, but soon reveals her superior fighting talents and her deeply romantic past. As each warrior battles for their own justice, they come face to face with their worst enemies - and the inescapable, enduring power of love. Set against 19th-century China's breathtaking landscape, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is the action-packed, box office hit featuring stunning martial arts choreography by Yuen Wo Ping (The Matrix). Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon is directed by Taiwanese master filmmaker Ang Lee, his 7th film at the time, made just after Ride with the Devil and The Ice Storm, and just before Hulk (in 2003). The screenplay is by Hui-Ling Wang and James Schamus and Kuo Jung Tsai, based on the book by Wang Du Lu. The film originally premiered at the 2000 Cannes Film Festival, then opened in US theaters in January of 2001. Sony Classics will re-release Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon in US theaters as a 4K restoration starting on February 17th, 2023 coming soon. Will you be watching this film again?