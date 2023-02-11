A Killer Duck? BBC's Cruise Ship Horror Comedy Series 'Wreck' Trailer

"The only way of getting to the truth is by investigating for myself." It was the giant yellow duck! Hulu has revealed a new US trailer for the horror comedy series Wreck, from the BBC. This one is already streaming in the UK as of last fall, and it will finally be available in the US for streaming this March. Set aboard The Sacramentum cruise ship, Wreck follows 19-year-old new recruit Jamie as he attempts to infiltrate a crew of 1000 people to find his missing sister who vanished on the previous tour aboard the same vessel. Watch as Jamie, and his new found friends, work together to uncover the sinister truth that runs as wide and deep as the ocean on which they’re trapped. A new horror comedy turned into a series? Why not! Wreck stars Oscar Kennedy as Jamie, Thaddea Graham, Jack Rowan, Harriet Webb, Jodie Tyack, Louis Boyer, Anthony Rickman, Amber Grappy, Diego Andres, Peter Claffey, and Alice Nokes. These are both very short trailers, but it does look like some wacky horror thriller cruise ship mania. Might be a fun watch.

Here's the two official trailers (+ posters) for BBC's series Wreck, direct from Hulu's YouTube:

The series follows 19-year-old new recruit, Jamie (Oscar Kennedy), as he infiltrates the 1000-strong crew in a desperate race to find his missing sister. She was working aboard the same vessel on a previous tour and vanished mid-charter. Jamie is initiated into cruise life and gets a crash course on the tribes within the staff: the theatre kids, the mafias and the low-paid workers. For this overworked and underpaid crew, life below deck can be an odyssey of partying and excess… and they remain oblivious to the bloodthirsty murders taking place on board. Jamie is forced to turn detective and uncover the sinister truth. Wreck is a series created and written by Ryan J. Brown (also a writer on The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself). With writing by Ryan J. Brown and Ibrahim Salawu. All episodes are directed by Chris Baugh, of the films Bad Day for the Cut and Boys from County Hell previously. Produced by Chris Martin. Executive produced by Chris Baugh, Noemi Spanos for Euston Films, and Tommy Bulfin for BBC. It already launched in the UK last October. Hulu will debut the Wreck series streaming on Hulu in the US starting March 1st, 2023. Scary?