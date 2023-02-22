Crystal J. Huang in Samurai Thriller Film 'Dark Feathers' Official Trailer

"I want to know how I'll die." An official trailer is out for an indie film titled Dark Feathers, described as a psychological thriller involving samurai set in California. It's co-directed, produced by, and stars a Chinese actress named Crystal J. Huang, playing a woman named Kate. Michael Madsen also dons a Japanese Kimono as a "white samurai" operating a traditional clan in modern San Francisco. "With an elegant plot about dancing and martial arts, and a gorgeous cast including multiple world class Dancing with the Stars, the film raises the question about if the mystery of a murder can possibly be solved by logical reasoning." Also with Gilles Marini, Karina Smirnoff, Lan Kay, Scott Lea, and Kyosuke Mukai. A woman must choose loyalty to a historical Asian clan, or her non-traditional love, amidst the deaths of her dance partners being investigated by her new lover. This looks rather strange, not too sure it will be any good. Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Huang & Ryan's Dark Feathers, direct from YouTube:

Love and death are eternal dancing partners. Kate (Crystal J. Huang) must choose loyalty to a historical Asian clan, and her non-traditional love, amidst the deaths of her dance partners being investigated by her new lover. "She will never let any outsider get close to Masako." Dark Feathers is co-directed by two filmmakers: Crystal J. Huang & Nicholas Ryan, making their first feature film together. The screenplay is written by Daniel Benton and Xiao Yaozi. Featuring cinematography by Pascal Combes-Knoke. Produced by Crystal J. Huang, Lan Kay, and Ned Kisner; made by Ivy Images and Red Phoenix Productions. The Write Way releases Huang & Ryan's Dark Feathers sometime soon in 2023. First impression? Anyone into this?