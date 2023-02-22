TRAILERS

Crystal J. Huang in Samurai Thriller Film 'Dark Feathers' Official Trailer

by
February 22, 2023
Source: YouTube

Dark Feathers Trailer

"I want to know how I'll die." An official trailer is out for an indie film titled Dark Feathers, described as a psychological thriller involving samurai set in California. It's co-directed, produced by, and stars a Chinese actress named Crystal J. Huang, playing a woman named Kate. Michael Madsen also dons a Japanese Kimono as a "white samurai" operating a traditional clan in modern San Francisco. "With an elegant plot about dancing and martial arts, and a gorgeous cast including multiple world class Dancing with the Stars, the film raises the question about if the mystery of a murder can possibly be solved by logical reasoning." Also with Gilles Marini, Karina Smirnoff, Lan Kay, Scott Lea, and Kyosuke Mukai. A woman must choose loyalty to a historical Asian clan, or her non-traditional love, amidst the deaths of her dance partners being investigated by her new lover. This looks rather strange, not too sure it will be any good. Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Huang & Ryan's Dark Feathers, direct from YouTube:

Dark Feathers Poster

Love and death are eternal dancing partners. Kate (Crystal J. Huang) must choose loyalty to a historical Asian clan, and her non-traditional love, amidst the deaths of her dance partners being investigated by her new lover. "She will never let any outsider get close to Masako." Dark Feathers is co-directed by two filmmakers: Crystal J. Huang & Nicholas Ryan, making their first feature film together. The screenplay is written by Daniel Benton and Xiao Yaozi. Featuring cinematography by Pascal Combes-Knoke. Produced by Crystal J. Huang, Lan Kay, and Ned Kisner; made by Ivy Images and Red Phoenix Productions. The Write Way releases Huang & Ryan's Dark Feathers sometime soon in 2023. First impression? Anyone into this?

Find more posts: Indies, To Watch, Trailer

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

FOLLOW FS HERE

OUR RSSRSS
Subscribe to our feed -or- daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main account on twitter:
For the latest posts only - follow this one:

Add our updates to your Feedly - click here

Get the latest posts sent in Telegram Telegram

LATEST TO WATCH

Crystal J. Huang in Samurai Thriller Film 'Dark Feathers' Official Trailer (0 Comments)

Full Trailer for 'The Pope's Exorcist' Horror Thriller with Russell Crowe (0 Comments)

A24's Official Trailer for Celine Song's 'Past Lives' Starring Greta Lee (0 Comments)

Kiefer Sutherland in Full Trailer for Conspiracy Series 'Rabbit Hole' (0 Comments)

New 4K Restoration Trailer for Claire Denis' Debut Feature 'Chocolat' (1 Comment)