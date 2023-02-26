Cute Trailer for Disney+'s High School Romantic Comedy 'Prom Pact'

"Put a shirt on, your tutor is here." Disney has revealed an official trailer for a cute romantic comedy movie arriving for streaming on Disney+ at the end of March titled Prom Pact. This is just a Disney Channel TV movie that is also being released as a feature on Disney+ this spring. The heartfelt romantic comedy is set during the emotion and excitement of high school prom season. It follows Mandy Yang, played by Peyton Elizabeth Lee, and her best friend Ben, seniors who are surrounded by extravagant promposals. But not even the excitement of prom can shake Mandy's focus on her primary goal: getting into Harvard. But she lands on the Ivy League's waitlist. So, she resorts to striking a deal with popular jock Graham, whose father is a prominent senator and a Harvard alum. She eventually realizes there's more to Graham, and even more to life than Harvard. The cast also includes Milo Manheim, Blake Draper, Monique Green, Margaret Cho, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Arica Himmel, Jason Sakaki, Chelah Horsdal, as well as David S. Jung. This seems tailor made for a very specific teenage Disney audience - definitely won't be for everyone.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Anya Adams's Prom Pact, direct from Disney+'s YouTube:

It's the height of prom season, and high school senior Mandy Yang (Lee) and her best friend and fellow outsider Ben (Manheim) are surrounded by over-the-top '80s-themed Promposals. However, Mandy keeps her eyes focused on a different goal: her lifelong dream of attending Harvard. When she finds out that she has been put on the waitlist, she is determined to do whatever she can do to get herself accepted, even if that means asking for help from the one person she abhors: the popular all-star jock Graham Lansing (Draper), whose father is a powerful senator and Harvard alum. Once Mandy becomes Graham's tutor, she begins to realize there's more to him than she thought and perhaps a bit more to life than Harvard. Prom Pact is directed by Canadian-American TV director Anya Adams, making her first feature film after working in TV including on episodes of "Fresh Off the Boat", "Black-ish", "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist", "The Expanse", and "Ginny & Georgia". The screenplay is written by Anthony Lombardo. Disney will release Prom Pact streaming on Disney+ starting on March 31st, 2023 coming soon. Anyone want to watch this?