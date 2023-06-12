Cute Trailer for Pixar Short Film 'Carl's Date' - Playing with 'Elemental'

"I don't know how to date!" Ha! Carl is trying his hand at love again. Pixar has unveiled a quick 30-second trailer for their new short film titled Carl's Date, bringing back the two beloved characters from Pixar's Up. This short film also brings back the classic Pixar tradition of showing a new short film in front of their new movie. This one is playing in front of Pixar's Elemental, which opens in theaters nationwide starting this weekend (watch the main trailer). Carl's Date is basically a new episode of the Disney+ series "Dug Days", following old-timer Carl and his doggie Dug, the golden retriever (who now always wears his collar which turns his thoughts into spoken English). In this short, he tries to figure out how to go on a date. "Oh boy, oh boy… here's a special treat" for any & all Pixar fans. I adore these two! Still amusing to watch them.

Here's the official trailer for Bob Peterson's short film Carl's Date, direct from Pixar's YouTube:

Carl Fredricksen reluctantly goes on his first date since his late wife Ellie's death, but admits having no idea how dating works. Carl's Date is a short film written and directed by Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award-winner Bob Peterson, co-director on Up previously, and director of Pixar's "Forky Asks a Question" series. He also voiced Dug (and Alpha) in the original Up movie. Produced by Kim Collins. Made by Pixar Animation Studios. From the exact same team that made the "Dug Days" series for Disney+. Disney will debut this Carl's Date short film playing in front of Pixar's Elemental - opening in theaters nationwide starting June 16th, 2023 this summer season. Are you more excited to watch the short film or the movie?