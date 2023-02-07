Dark Secrets + LSD in Shudder Horror Film 'Spoonful of Sugar' Trailer

"Bone-chilling, knee-buckling nastiness." Get ready for another acid trip horror film. Shudder has unveiled an official trailer for another indie horror film streaming soon titled Spoonful of Sugar, the latest from director Mercedes Bryce Morgan. This premiered at Fantastic Fest last year and also played at the Cucalorus Film Festival. A disturbed babysitter experiences a sexual awakening while using LSD to alternatively treat a seemingly “sick” kid. Morgan Saylor stars as Millicent, who is working on her thesis about children with severe allergies. She's hired to babysit Johnny, a sickly, mute child who suffers from every allergy under the sun. As she discovers Johnny's dark family secrets things begin to become unhinged. The cast includes Kat Foster, Danilo Crovetti, Myko Olivier, Danilo Crovetti, & Keith Powell. Looks like it gets extra wild with LSD sending everyone up the walls and all over the place. Maybe too much in one film? Or maybe not.

Millicent is taking a semester off from her studies to concentrate on her thesis about children with severe allergies, which makes her the perfect person to take care of little Johnny, a sickly, mute child who suffers from every allergy under the sun, from nickel to artificial fabric. His overbearing mother, Rebecca, is an accomplished author who is focused on her latest book release, while his dissatisfied father, Jacob, spends sweaty, shirtless days toiling away on a carpentry project in the backyard. Spoonful of Sugar is directed by queer Latina indie filmmaker Mercedes Bryce Morgan, of Stargate Origins: Catherine, First Lady Problems, and Fixation previously. The screenplay is written by Leah Saint Marie. It's produced by Katrina Kudlick, Natalie Metzger, Matt Miller. This initially premiered at the 2022 Fantastic Fest last year. Shudder will release Spoonful of Sugar streaming exclusively on Shudder starting March 2nd, 2023 coming soon.