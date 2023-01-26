David Harbour in Netflix Haunting Comedy 'We Have a Ghost' Trailer

"Ready to have some fun?" Netflix has revealed an official trailer for the next horror comedy from writer / director Christopher Landon, best known as the creator of Happy Death Day and Freaky. His latest is titled We Have a Ghost, launching on Netflix this February. Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin's family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest's past, they become a target of the CIA. The best part about this is that David Harbour (from "Stranger Things", Hellboy, and Violent Night) stars as the titular ghost, Ernest, based on a short story by Geoff Manaugh. The cast also includes Jahi Winston, Tig Notaro, Erica Ash, Jennifer Coolidge, and Anthony Mackie, plus Faith Ford, Niles Fitch, Isabella Russo, and Steve Coulter. This does look funny! Landon keeps delivering with his funky fresh horror comedy ideas. I'm in.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Christopher Landon's We Have a Ghost, direct from YouTube:

After finding a ghost with a murky past haunting their new house, a family becomes internet sensations — and the targets of a shadowy government agency. Finding a ghost named Ernest (David Harbour) haunting their new home turns Kevin's family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest's past, they become a target of the CIA. We Have a Ghost is both written & directed by American genre filmmaker Christopher Landon, director of the films Burning Palms, Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, both Happy Death Day & Happy Death Day 2U, and Freaky previously. It's based on the short story "Ernest" by Geoff Manaugh. Produced by Marty Bowen for Temple Hill, and Dan Halsted for Halsted Pictures. Netflix will debut We Have a Ghost streaming on Netflix worldwide starting February 24th, 2023 coming soon.