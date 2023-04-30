Deepfake Horror Movie / Contemporary Political Satire 'Caviar' Trailer

"Don't trust anyone." Get a look at this interesting indie film project from a writer named Jacob Michael King making his first film. Caviar is the title – described as a "satirical conspiracy theory indie thriller," about deepfakes, social media, and misinformation. Antigone Corday is an aspiring social media influencer. She is mourning the recent death of her brother, Jeremiah, a well-known pundit and voice for progressive causes. Soon, however, she uncovers a conspiracy that throws her worldview, and the fate of the planet, into question. Betsey Brown stars as Antigone, with Al Warren, James Healy Jr., and Aaron Pruner. The director adds: "Caviar uses the language of conspiracy theory and misinformation to highlight the abuses performed by those in authority. Its outlandish story is an amalgam of historical fact, wild speculation, and outright fiction—it exaggerates the 'lies, evasions, folly, hatred and schizophrenia' that make up our politics, and exposes them to sunlight." Sure, let's see it. If you're not confused yet: "Nothing in this trailer is true."

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Jacob Michael King's Caviar, direct from YouTube:

"Western civilization is approaching a point at which our shared narratives break down. Soon, no fact will be verifiable. Caviar is designed not to expedite this catastrophe, but to warn of its arrival… Caviar is also a weapon. It is satire, and satire should be dangerous. Like Dr. Strangelove or 'A Modest Proposal,' its goal is to provoke and disturb, employing jet-black humor to call attention to very real horrors—horrors that bad actors, elected and otherwise, would prefer to remain unspoken." –Director Jacob Michael King

Antigone Corday (Betsey Brown) is an aspiring social media influencer. She is mourning the recent death of her brother, Jeremiah, a well-known online pundit and voice for progressive causes. Soon, she receives a mysterious package in the mail – a pre-recorded video of Jeremiah. He claims to have uncovered a conspiracy that will throw her worldview, and the fate of the planet, into question. Caviar is both written and directed by writer / editor Jacob Michael King, making his feature directorial debut with this project after working mostly as a fiction writer and teacher previously. It's produced by Jais Sardo. The film hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Jacob explains the intent for this film: "Our goal is to tell a unique and compelling story about the unreliability of official narratives, and to protest the erosion of civil liberties across the world." For more, visit the film's official site. Anyone curious about this?