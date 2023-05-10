First Trailer for Aki Kaurismäki's 'Fallen Leaves' Premiering in Cannes

"I don't even know your name." "I'll tell you next time." The Match Factory has revealed a trailer for Aki Kaurismäki's latest film Fallen Leaves, his light-hearted romantic "tragicomedy". This is premiering at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival later this month, playing in the Main Competition, not his first time either (he won the Grand Prix once before in Cannes for The Man Without a Past). Two lonely people who meet each other by chance in the Helsinki night and try to find the first love of their lives. "With this film, Kaurismäki tips his hat to Bresson, Ozu and Chaplin, wanting to tell a story about the things that may lead humanity to a future: longing for love, solidarity, hope, and respect for another human being, nature and anything living or dead." The movie is inspired by the song “Les feuilles mortes" (translates to "Dead Leaves”), composed by Joseph Kosma with lyrics by Jacques Prévert. Fallen Leaves was shot in Helsinki and is the master's fourth film on the working class, after Shadows in Paradise (1986), Ariel (1988), The Match Factory Girl (1990). Starring Alma Pöysti as Ansa & Jussi Vatanen as Holappa. This looks like it might be wonderful. I'm in.

Here's the first festival trailer for Aki Kaurismäki's Fallen Leaves, direct from TMF's YouTube:

Fallen Leaves, originally known as Kuolleet Lehdet in Finnish, is both written and directed by acclaimed Finnish filmmaker Aki Kaurismäki. Produced by Misha Jaari, Aki Kaurismäki, and Mark Lwoff.