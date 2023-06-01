Dennis Quaid & Colin Ford in Baseball Biopic 'The Hill' Official Trailer

"How many miracles do you need?" Briarcliff Entertainment has revealed an official trailer for an American baseball biopic called The Hill, arriving in theaters later in August this summer. It's set for a wide release, another of these Americana specials for everyone to enjoy. Colin Ford stars as Rickey Hill, a boy who has an extraordinary ability for hitting a baseball despite being burdened by leg braces from a degenerative spinal disease. His father discourages him from playing to protect him from any injury, and to have him follow in his footsteps as a preacher, however he goes on to become a baseball phenomenon. Dennis Quaid co-stars with Ford, joined by Joelle Carter, country music singer-songwriter Randy Houser, Bonnie Bedelia, and Scott Glenn. Based on a true story, the director explains: "I'm setting out to make an iconic film in the classic sense, a beautiful sweeping and powerful inspirational story. One that will stand the test of time like Blindside, Rudy, Field of Dreams, and The Natural." So did he pull that off? What do you think?

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jeff Celentano's The Hill, direct from YouTube:

Growing up impoverished in small-town Texas in the 1970s, young Rickey Hill shows an extraordinary ability for hitting a baseball, despite being burdened by leg braces from a degenerative spinal disease. His stern, pastor father (Dennis Quaid) discourages Rickey from playing baseball to protect him from injury, and to have him follow in his footsteps and become a preacher. As a young man, Rickey (Colin Ford) becomes a baseball phenomenon. His desire to participate in a try-out for a legendary major league scout divides the family and threatens Rickey's dream of playing professional baseball - but he will never give up on his dream. The Hill is directed by American actor / filmmaker Jeff Celentano, director of the films Say It in Russian previously. The screenplay is written by Angelo Pizzo and Scott Marshall Smith. Briarcliff Ent. will debut Celentano's The Hill in theaters nationwide starting August 25th, 2023 later this summer.