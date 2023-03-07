Dennis Quaid Tries to Land a Plane in 'On a Wing and a Prayer' Trailer

"Make sure you're buckled up back there!" Amazon has launched the official trailer for On a Wing and a Prayer, based on a true story about a scary flying incident. "Experience the inspirational true story this Easter weekend." It's only rated PG and of course involves a little bit of "prayer" making it the perfect Easter release in America. Though apparently it will be skipping theaters and showing directly on Prime Video for streaming throughout April. After their pilot dies unexpectedly mid-flight, Doug White has to safely land a small plane and save his entire family from insurmountable danger. They are flying in a tiny King Air 200 twin-turboprop plane, which is a different experience than most big commercial airliners. Dennis Quaid stars as Doug, with Heather Graham, Jesse Metcalfe, Jessi Case, and Abigail Rhyne. This film looks extremely cheesy and formulaic, but it's the kind of "believe in hope" true story thriller viewers will eat up.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sean McNamara's On a Wing and a Prayer, from YouTube:

In this extraordinary true story of faith and survival, On a Wing and a Prayer follows passenger Doug White’s (Dennis Quaid) harrowing journey to safely land a small private plane and save his entire family from insurmountable danger, after their pilot dies unexpectedly mid-flight. On a Wing and a Prayer is directed by American producer / filmmaker Sean McNamara, of many movies including The Legend of Galgameth, P.U.N.K.S., Treehouse Hostage, Race to Space, Bratz, Soul Surfer, Space Warriors, Cody the Robosapien, Spare Parts, The Miracle Season, Orphan Horse, Mighty Oak, The King's Daughter, as well as Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders previously, plus lots of TV work. The screenplay is written by Brian Egeston. Produced by Autumn Bailey-Ford, Roma Downey, and Karl Horstmann. Amazon will release On a Wing and a Prayer streaming on Prime Video starting April 7th, 2023 this spring. Who wants to watch?