Denzel Washington Takes On Italy's Mafia in 'The Equalizer 3' Trailer

"You seem like a man who understands violence." Sony has unveiled an official trailer for The Equalizer 3, another highly anticipated sequel arriving in theaters later this year. The production just wrapped filming in January, and the release is set for September - this is looks totally awesome already. This sequel to The Equalizer (2014) and The Equalizer 2 (2018), originally loosely based on the 1980s TV series, sees Robert McCall in Italy taking on an entirely different kind of crime kingpin. After settling down in Southern Italy, his friends start to end up dead and he realizes he must now confront the dangerous Italian mafia head on. Denzel Washington returns as McCall, with an ensemble cast including Dakota Fanning, Sonia Ben Ammar, Remo Girone, Andrea Dodero, Eugenio Mastrandrea, and Andrea Scarduzio. Let's go!! I don't know how they pulled this off, but it looks even more badass than the first two movies?! Extra gritty, with some Italian charm, and everything else expected from Denzel returning as McCall. Get a look below.

Here's the first red band trailer (+ poster) for Antoine Fuqua's The Equalizer 3, direct from YouTube:

Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) finds himself at home in Southern Italy but he discovers his friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events start to turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends' protector by taking on the mafia in Italy. The Equalizer 3 is once again directed by the award-winning American filmmaker Antoine Fuqua, director of the first two The Equalizer movies, as well as The Replacement Killers, Training Day, Tears of the Sun, King Arthur, Shooter, Brooklyn's Finest, Olympus Has Fallen, Southpaw, The Magnificent Seven, Infinite, The Guilty, and Emancipation previously. The screenplay is again written by Richard Wenk (of The Equalizer 1 & 2, The Mechanic, Countdown, 16 Blocks, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, American Renegades, The Protégé). They shot this on location in Naples, Rome, and the Amalfi Coast throughout late 2022. Sony Pictures will debut Fuqua's The Equalizer 3 in theaters everywhere starting on September 1st, 2023 later this year. First impression? Look any good?