Diego Boneta & Monica Barbaro in Bad RomCom 'At Midnight' Trailer

"I wish we could go somewhere we didn't have to hide…" Paramount has revealed the trailer for a romantic comedy titled At Midnight, which will be debuting directly for streaming on Paramount+ in February. This is one of these movies they're rushing out on Valentine's Day in hopes that couples might choose to watch. At Midnight is a cringe romance about two people who have made a "safe" choice not to fall in love. Despite their radically different lives, will they finally admit it's time to let the love flow after they meet in a hotel in Mexico? Of course, why would the plot show us anything else. Diego Boneta and Monica Barbaro star as Alejandro and Sophie, with a cast including Anders Holm, Casey Thomas Brown, Catherine Cohen, Fernando Carsa, Whitney Cummings, and Maya Zapata. This looks really bad. It's pretty much just a ripoff Redbox version of Forgetting Sarah Marshall, same plot with characters switched. Avoid at all costs.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jonah Feingold's At Midnight, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

A charming romantic comedy, At Midnight centers around Alejandro (Diego Boneta), an ambitious hotel manager, and Sophie (Monica Barbaro), a movie star navigating the politics of Hollywood. He's focused on opening his own boutique hotel. While she's trying to focus on shooting her new superhero film, called "Super Society 3," in hopes of getting her own spinoff, but then catches her co-star (and boyfriend!) Adam (Anders Holm) cheating. Fate strikes when the shoot brings them all down to Alejandro's hotel in Mexico. Despite their radically different lives, Alejandro and Sophie soon begin to secretly meet At Midnight… At Midnight is directed by NYC filmmaker Jonah Feingold, his second feature after making Dating & New York, plus numerous short films previously. The screenplay is co-written by Jonah Feingold, Maria Hinojos and Giovanni M. Porta. Paramount will release Feingold's At Midnight streaming directly on Paramount+ starting February 10th, 2023 just in time for Valentine's Day this year. Anyone want to watch this one?