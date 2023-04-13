Disney's 'A World Reimagined' Featurette for New 'The Little Mermaid'

"The songs we've written expand what Little Mermaid is." Can they top the original? Disney has revealed a new making of featurette for The Little Mermaid movie, opening in theaters this May. It's a behind-the-scenes look, with mainly glimpses of the cast & crew talking about creating this sequel - and a few shots of Halle Bailey singing with the orchestra. The Little Mermaid is Rob Marshall's live-action reimagining of the studio's Oscar-winning animated musical classic. It stars singer and actress Halle Bailey as the mermaid Ariel; Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian; Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder; Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle; Jonah Hauer-King as Eric; Art Malik; Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina; plus the Oscar winner Javier Bardem as King Triton; and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula. This featurette also includes composer Alan Menken and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda briefly saying how happy they are to be involved. It's all just marketing hype, and doesn't make me much more interested in wanting to watch it.

Here's the "A World Reimagined" featurette for Rob Marshall's The Little Mermaid, found on YouTube:

The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy. The Little Mermaid 2023 version is directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Rob Marshall, of the movies Chicago, Memoirs of a Geisha, Nine, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Into the Woods, and Mary Poppins Returns previously. The screenplay is written by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee, with a live-action story adaptation by David Magee, Rob Marshall, and two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca; based on the short story by Hans Christian Andersen, and the Disney animated film by Ron Clements & John Musker that originally opened in 1989. Disney will debut Marshall's The Little Mermaid in theaters worldwide on May 26th, 2023 this summer movie season. Look any good?