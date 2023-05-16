Disney's 'Haunted Mansion' Comedy Full Trailer with LaKeith Stanfield

"This mansion is unhinged!" "These ghosts definitely don't wanna leave." Disney has revealed their first full-length official trailer for the Haunted Mansion movie, based on the beloved theme park attraction at Disneyland. The movie is directed by Justin Simien (Dear White People, Bad Hair) and will open in theaters in June. They dropped the first teaser a few months ago, with more haunted mansion footage to entice you in this one. A single mom named Gabbie hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest, and historian to help exorcise their newly bought mansion; after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts. The film features an ensemble cast including LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Dan Levy, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto as The Hatbox Ghost – who we finally get a glimpse of in this trailer. This look like fun! Didn't think I'd be so into this, but I'm ready for the ride.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Justin Simien's Haunted Mansion, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer Simien's Haunted Mansion right here, to view the first look again.

"Look alive, foolish mortals!" Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, Disney's Haunted Mansion is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters. Disney's Haunted Mansion movie is directed by the American filmmaker Justin Simien, director of the films Dear White People and Bad Hair previously, plus the "Dear White People" series and upcoming "Flashdance" reboot. The screenplay is written by Katie Dippold. Based on the beloved theme park attraction that originally opened at Disneyland in 1969. Produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with executive producers Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman. Disney will debut the Haunted Mansion movie in theaters nationwide starting July 28th, 2023 this summer movie season. Who wants to see this?