Disney's PG Sci-Fi Adventure Set on the Moon - 'Crater' Official Trailer

"You know the best thing about road trips: you get to leave everything behind." Disney has revealed an official trailer for Crater, a sci-fi adventure rated PG mainly made for kids and young adults. This film was developed for 20th Century Studios at first, but Disney pushed it as a Disney+ streaming released instead - now launching this May. Crater is a coming-of-age story in the vein of Stand By Me, taking place on a moon colony in the year 2257. After the death of his father, a boy growing up on a lunar mining colony takes a trip to explore a mysterious crater, along with his best friends, prior to being permanently relocated to another planet. This film stars Isaiah Russell-Bailey as Caleb, Mckenna Grace, Billy Barratt, Orson Hong, Thomas Boyce, and Scott Mescudi. Made by the filmmaker Kyle Patrick Alvarez, director of C.O.G. and The Stanford Prison Experiment from a few years back (I'm a fan of both of these). This looks way better than expected - a heartfelt coming-of-age-on-the-moon story that should inspire kids to continue to explore.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kyle Patrick Alvarez's Crater, direct from YouTube:

After the death of his father, a boy named Caleb (Isaiah Russell-Bailey) growing up on the Moon inside a dome at a lunar mining colony takes a trip to explore a legendary crater, along with his four best friends, prior to being relocated to another planet. Crater is directed by the American producer / filmmaker Kyle Patrick Alvarez, director of the films Easier with Practice, C.O.G., and The Stanford Prison Experiment previously, as well as some episodes of the series "13 Reasons Why", "Counterpart" and "Homecoming". The screenplay is written by John J. Griffin ("The Twilight Zone", "From"). Produced by Dan Cohen, Dan Levine, and Shawn Levy. Originally developed as a 20th Century Studios release. Disney will debut Alvarez's Crater streaming on Disney+ directly starting May 12th, 2023 coming soon. Who's interested in this? Look good?