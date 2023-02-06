Dive Into a Final US Trailer for Australian Fish Friend Film 'Blueback'

"The only way to make sure he's safe, is to keep him secret." Quiver Distribution has revealed an official US trailer for the Australian eco drama Blueback, now set to open in theaters (nationwide!!) in March in the US. The film originally premiered at TIFF 2022 last fall, and already opened in Australia earlier in the year. Most recently it just played at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival last monh. An inspiring story for the whole family, Tim Winton's best-selling novel comes to life on the big screen. The latest film from The Dry director Robert Connolly, starring Mia Wasikowska. The story follows Abby, a young girl who initially befriends a magnificent wild blue groper while diving. When she's older, Abby realizes that the fish is under threat, and she takes inspiration from her activist Mum, Dora, taking on the poachers to save her friend. The film also stars Radha Mitchell, Ilsa Fogg (as the younger Abby), Liz Alexander, Ariel Donoghue, Clarence Ryan, Pedrea Jackson, Erik Thomson, Eddie Baroo, and Eric Bana. This is certainly worth a watch.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Robert Connolly's Blueback, from Quiver's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first Australia trailer for Connolly's Blueback right here, for even more footage.

Based on the best-selling novel from Tim Winton, Blueback is a timely tale about the ocean, a beautiful marine creature, and a young girl’s power to change the world. The story centers on a young woman who befriends a wild blue groper while diving, and becomes a passionate activist for protecting the ecosystem of Australia's coral reefs from destruction. Blueback is both written and directed by acclaimed Australian filmmaker Robert Connolly, director of the movies The Bank, Three Dollars, Balibo, Underground: The Julian Assange Story, Paper Planes, and The Dry previously. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Tim Winton. Produced by Robert Connolly, James Grandison, and Liz Kearney. This premiered at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival last year. Roadshow released the film in Australian theaters during New Years. Quiver will debut Blueback in US theaters nationwide starting March 3rd, 2023, and out on VOD on April 21st.