Final Trailer for 'Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story' Doc

"If the guy behind the make-up isn't selling it right, then it doesn't work." Cinedigm has unveiled a new official trailer for Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story, the documentary about the British actor Robert Englund, best known for playing the evil villain Freddy in the A Nightmare on Elm Street movies. We originally posted teaser trailers for this film back in 2019, when it was known as Icon: The Robert Englund Story. The horror documentary film was fan-funded on Indiegogo and has been struggling to get finished and ready for a proper release. Now it's finally time! Cinedigm is debuting this for streaming on their horror platform Screambox this summer season. The documentary follows Englund's career from his early days in Buster and Billie and Stay Hungry (starring with Arnold Schwarzenegger) to his big break in the 1980s as Freddy Krueger to his directorial debut with the 1988 horror film 976-EVIL to his iconic acting status in current roles such as the hit TV series "Stranger Things." The film which was shot over the course of two years, highlights the life and career of the classically trained actor & director. Dive in.

Official trailer for doc Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story, on YouTube:

Original synopsis: Since first donning a tattered fedora and a leather glove of eviscerating blades back in 1984, Robert Englund has become one our generation's most beloved horror icons. Englund has risen to stand shoulder to shoulder in the pantheon of movie legends alongside such greats as Boris Karloff and Christopher Lee. His portrayal of Freddy Krueger is without doubt a moment as visceral to the horror genre as Chaney's werewolf or Karloff's ground-breaking vision of Frankenstein's monster. A classically trained actor and talented director, too, Robert Englund has starred in many well-received movies in the years since Freddy's cinematic birth as well as directing his own film. Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story is co-directed by the filmmakers Chris Griffiths (The Story of Fright Night, RoboDoc: The Creation of Robocop, Pennywise: The Story of IT) & Gary Smart (What an Institution: The Story of Police Academy doc). The Robert Englund Story was fan-funded on Indiegogo years ago. For more updates, visit their Facebook page. Cinedigm will finally release this Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares doc streaming on Screambox + on digital starting June 6th, 2023 this summer. Who still wants to watch this?