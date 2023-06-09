Doc 'Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed' Trailer About the Actor

"If the truth had come out, that would've been the end of his career…" HBO Has revealed an official trailer for a documentary biopic called Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed, about the beloved American actor Rock Hudson. It's premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival soon before arriving for streaming on Max later this month. One of the most popular movie stars of his time, he had a screen career spanning more than three decades. His life is examined in this relevant investigation of Hollywood and LGBTQ+ identity, from his public "ladies' man" character to his private life as a gay man, as well as his death from AIDS in 1985 and how it impacted the world at the time. This revealing portrait unveils the complex man behind the mythic screen presence. Told through intimate interviews with those closest to him, the film explores the many contradictions between Hudson "the man" and Hudson the "movie star". Even if you don't know much about him, it looks like a captivating film about his Hollywood experiences and his double life. Have a look.

Official HBO trailer for Stephen Kijak's doc Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed, on YouTube:

One of Hollywoods most iconic leading men of the 1950s & '60s, Rock Hudson was the embodiment of romantic masculinity & heterosexuality until his diagnosis & death from AIDS in 1985. The documentary Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed tells the story of a man living a double life – while his public persona was carefully manufactured by his handlers, orchestrated by the studio system, and reinforced by a marriage of convenience, Hudson had to keep his private life shrouded in secrecy since the revelation of who he really was would have ended his career given the anti-gay attitudes of the time. Hiding his true sexuality from the media and the fans who were eager to embrace such a paragon of male heterosexuality, Hudson enjoyed a private lifestyle at odds with his public image. Through the lens of colleagues, close friends and lovers, and with a wealth of well-chosen film clips, personal photographs and home videos, the film contextualizes Hudson’s cinematic contribution as one of the last great stars of the studio system and celebrates his enduring legacy as a screen icon who helped change the public perception of AIDS forever.

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed is a documentary film directed by American filmmaker Stephen Kijak, director of the docs Cinemania, Scott Walker: 30 Century Man, Stones in Exile, Backstreet Boys: Show 'Em What You're Made Of, Jaco (Pastorius), We Are X, If I Leave Here Tomorrow: A Film About Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Sid & Judy previously, as well as the feature film Shoplifters of the World in 2021. Produced by George Chignell, Will Clarke, Carolyne Jurriaans, Greg Berlanti, and Sarah Schechter. This is premiering at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival this month. HBO then debuts Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed streaming on Max starting on June 28th, 2023 this summer. Who's interested in watching this?